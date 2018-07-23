FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 5:49 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sergio Marchionne, the chain-smoking, deal-making boss of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was abruptly replaced on Saturday. Fiat Chrysler revealed that he had become gravely ill since having shoulder surgery on July 5. The company named Mike Manley, 54, who is the head of the automaker's North America operations and its Jeep and Ram truck brands, as Marchionne's successor, effective immediately. nyti.ms/2mzPilv

- Negotiations to ease an escalating trade war between the United States and the rest of the world sputtered to a close with no breakthroughs on Sunday at a summit meeting of finance ministers, who warned that the predicament over President Trump's tariffs was casting a pall over the global economy. nyti.ms/2LkdPKo

- Russia, which American intelligence agencies said spread its fair share of misinformation during the 2016 United States election, says it will crack down on "fake news" at home, with a proposed law that critics say could limit freedom of speech on the internet. nyti.ms/2OaNpZa

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

