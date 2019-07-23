PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 23

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday assured executives of several big technology companies that his administration would make "timely" decisions about whether to allow U.S. firms to continue selling products to blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the White House said. nyti.ms/2y5DEEF

- The Trump administration is imposing economic sanctions on Chinese state-owned oil trading company Zhuhai Zhenrong and its top executive for buying Iranian oil in violation of U.S. sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. nyti.ms/2y1v8GO

- The U.S. Justice Department sought on Monday to tightly hem in this week's congressional testimony by the former special counsel Robert Mueller, telling him in a letter that he "must remain within the boundaries" of the public version of his report on the Russia investigation. nyti.ms/2y5oZti