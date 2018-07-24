PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Papa John's International Inc is preparing for a fight against John Schnatter, the pizza chain's founder and former chairman, by adopting a so-called poison pill defense to protect itself against a hostile takeover attempt. nyti.ms/2mGUSme

- Electric carmaker Tesla Inc has vowed to turn a profit in the second half of this year and has apparently increased production of a key driver of revenue, the fledgling Model 3 midsize sedan. But analysts are not yet convinced that Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, will turn the corner in this quarter. nyti.ms/2uYGedK

- More than 7,000 Nike Inc employees will be getting raises after an internal pay review, undertaken after claims of workplace misconduct and discrimination against women, shook the company and forced out several of its top executives. nyti.ms/2JUpIkE

- Leon G. Cooperman, one of the early standard-bearers of the hedge fund industry, plans to return money to outside investors and convert his firm to a family office by year's end. nyti.ms/2uNmp9W (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)