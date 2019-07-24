PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department said on Tuesday it would start an antitrust review into how internet giants had accumulated market power and whether they had acted to reduce competition. nyti.ms/30YzafH

- More than three million people would lose their food stamps under a new rule proposed on Tuesday by the Agriculture Department to change the program's eligibility requirements. nyti.ms/30Mlhku

- U.S. President Donald Trump sued New York State officials and the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday to try to block congressional Democrats from using a recently enacted New York law to obtain his state tax returns. nyti.ms/30S0rQG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)