FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Britain on Tuesday joined a growing group of Western nations hardening their use of national security as a litmus test for Chinese investments, with the government in London unveiling a blueprint to sharply tighten its oversight of foreign takeovers. nyti.ms/2NKeAcm

- European negotiators on Wednesday will present several ideas to the Trump administration for easing a trade clash with the United States, including forging a new deal among the world's biggest automobile exporters. nyti.ms/2LzMxil

- Ivanka Trump, President Trump's elder daughter and a top White House adviser, said on Tuesday that she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand more than a year after stepping away from the company amid concerns over how Mr. Trump's family might profit from his presidency. nyti.ms/2v4TqOn

- Facebook Inc has registered a subsidiary in the city of Hangzhou, according to a Chinese government filing, which said the company had gotten approval last Wednesday. The subsidiary was financed with an investment of $30 million, according to the records. nyti.ms/2NF9E8q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.