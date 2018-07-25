PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Britain on Tuesday joined a growing group of Western nations hardening their use of national security as a litmus test for Chinese investments, with the government in London unveiling a blueprint to sharply tighten its oversight of foreign takeovers. nyti.ms/2NKeAcm

- European negotiators on Wednesday will present several ideas to the Trump administration for easing a trade clash with the United States, including forging a new deal among the world's biggest automobile exporters. nyti.ms/2LzMxil

- Ivanka Trump, President Trump's elder daughter and a top White House adviser, said on Tuesday that she was shutting down her namesake fashion brand more than a year after stepping away from the company amid concerns over how Mr. Trump's family might profit from his presidency. nyti.ms/2v4TqOn

- Facebook Inc has registered a subsidiary in the city of Hangzhou, according to a Chinese government filing, which said the company had gotten approval last Wednesday. The subsidiary was financed with an investment of $30 million, according to the records. nyti.ms/2NF9E8q (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)