PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc came under siege on multiple fronts on Wednesday, agreeing to new layers of oversight and two fines to settle privacy and disclosure violations, even as it acknowledged that it was under investigation from the Federal Trade Commission for antitrust concerns. (nyti.ms/2JZTnLc)

- Robert Mueller warned lawmakers on Wednesday Russia was again trying to sabotage U.S. democracy before next year's presidential election, and defended his investigation's conclusions about Moscow's sweeping interference campaign in 2016. (nyti.ms/32RbYSn)

- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation on Wednesday, conceding that he could no longer credibly remain in power after an extraordinary popular uprising and looming impeachment proceedings had derailed his administration. (nyti.ms/2JYssiO)