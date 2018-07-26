PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc said it expected to call off its $44 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors NV after Chinese regulators did not approve the transaction amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing. nyti.ms/2OfUnvT

- Sergio Marchionne, the executive who pulled two ailing carmakers from the brink of collapse and led the improbable transformation of Fiat Chrysler into an automotive giant, died on Wednesday in Zurich. nyti.ms/2v6D3Rr

- Alphabet Inc's Waymo said on Wednesday it had teamed up with five companies, including Walmart Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc and AutoNation Inc, to offer rides in its self-driving cars in the Phoenix area. nyti.ms/2OhO37i

- When Twenty-First Century Fox and Disney each bring shareholders together on Friday to vote on whether the companies should merge, the two people who struck the $71.3 billion deal — Rupert Murdoch and Robert A. Iger — will not be in attendance. nyti.ms/2v8FT8k (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)