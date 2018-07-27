PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Richard Clemmer, chief executive of NXP Semiconductor NV , had some harsh words on Thursday for officials in China over the deal's collapse amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing. The acquisition was terminated after it failed to secure regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline set by the companies at midnight Eastern time on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2mIqtUy

- Microsoft Corp employees questioned the company's chief executive, Satya Nadella, on Thursday, presenting him with a petition signed by more than 300,000 people that called on the software maker to cancel its contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to two people who attended the event. nyti.ms/2mNsuyV

- Facial recognition technology made by Amazon.com Inc , which is being used by some police departments and other organizations, incorrectly matched the lawmakers with people who had been charged with a crime, the American Civil Liberties Union reported on Thursday morning. nyti.ms/2mLeXYz

- Australian media group Nine Entertainment Co Holding Ltd announced a takeover on Thursday of Fairfax Media Ltd , publisher of some of the most powerful voices in Australia's news industry, in a bid to create a media giant encompassing print, television and digital assets. nyti.ms/2NNHAjf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)