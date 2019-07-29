PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the days after the first crash of Boeing Co's 737 Max, engineers at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration came to a troubling realization. The federal regulators realized they didn't fully understand the software system that sent the plane into a nosedive, killing everyone on board. nyti.ms/315G8j5

- Pfizer Inc is near a deal to combine its off-patent drugs division, which includes best-selling treatments like Viagra, with Mylan NV, the maker of the EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, to create a new company in the business of drugs without patent protections. nyti.ms/317pYWp

- The U.S. Federal Reserve this week will most likely cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, when the economy was mired in a deep recession. Investors expect a quarter-point precautionary cut, a turning point that underlines that this might be as good as the economy will get. nyti.ms/30XhwZu