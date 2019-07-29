Market News
July 29, 2019 / 4:56 AM / in 5 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 29

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In the days after the first crash of Boeing Co's 737 Max, engineers at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration came to a troubling realization. The federal regulators realized they didn't fully understand the software system that sent the plane into a nosedive, killing everyone on board. nyti.ms/315G8j5

- Pfizer Inc is near a deal to combine its off-patent drugs division, which includes best-selling treatments like Viagra, with Mylan NV, the maker of the EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, to create a new company in the business of drugs without patent protections. nyti.ms/317pYWp

- The U.S. Federal Reserve this week will most likely cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, when the economy was mired in a deep recession. Investors expect a quarter-point precautionary cut, a turning point that underlines that this might be as good as the economy will get. nyti.ms/30XhwZu

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below