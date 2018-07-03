PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said on Monday that it faced an expansion of federal investigations into its sharing of user data with the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, with more government agencies inquiring about the matter and examining the social network's statements about the episode. nyti.ms/2Kss6nx

- U.S. President Donald Trump has written sharply worded letters to the leaders of several NATO allies - including Germany, Belgium, Norway and Canada — taking them to task for spending too little on their own defense and warning that the United States is losing patience with what he said was their failure to meet security obligations shared by the alliance. nyti.ms/2KD0wU2

- Brian Ross, the chief investigative correspondent for ABC News, is leaving the network seven months after he botched a report involving President Trump and the Russia investigation, a mistake that led to a rebuke from the White House and concern about self-inflicted damage by news organizations already facing scrutiny. nyti.ms/2KEn4QX

- Atlantic Media's business news site Quartz will be sold to the Japanese financial intelligence company Uzabase Inc for a price between $75 million and $110 million, depending on its performance, according to a statement released on Monday. nyti.ms/2KtcQa7