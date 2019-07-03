PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Electric car maker Tesla Inc said it had delivered 95,200 autos in the second quarter, bettering the mark it had set in last year's final quarter. nyti.ms/2LBfTML

- A software problem in cloud-computing service Cloudflare on Tuesday resulted in a failure that caused thousands of major websites to display the same so-called 502 error message. nyti.ms/2Ytve5R

- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to resign from the board of Pfizer Inc, saying his decision to join one of the country's leading pharmaceutical companies "smacks of corruption." nyti.ms/2Ytzzpz

- Lee Iacocca, the visionary automaker who ran the Ford Motor Co and then the Chrysler Corporation died on Tuesday at his home in Bel Air, California at the age of 94. nyti.ms/329mJyK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)