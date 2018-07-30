PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The board of CBS Corp spent most of the weekend discussing what immediate actions it should take involving Les Moonves, the company's chief executive, after a published report that included allegations of sexual misconduct from six women. The board hopes to hammer out some of the details during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, according to two people familiar with the conversations. nyti.ms/2mQuXbH

- In a tweet on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be willing to shut down the government if Democrats do not give him money for his border wall. nyti.ms/2AsLAUO

- U.S. President Donald Trump and the publisher of The New York Times, A. G. Sulzberger, engaged in a public clash on Sunday, after Sulzberger said the president misrepresented a private meeting and Trump accused The Times and other papers of putting lives at risk with irresponsible reporting. nyti.ms/2vgUcYG