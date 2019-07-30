PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trade talks between the United States and China resumed on Monday with prospects dimming for a transformative deal, as both sides appeared more focused on preventing tensions from escalating before the 2020 presidential election than on making concessions. nyti.ms/310sfCH

- A software engineer in Seattle hacked into a server holding customer information for Capital One Financial Corp and obtained the personal data of over 100 million people, federal prosecutors said on Monday, in one of the largest thefts of data from a bank. nyti.ms/30ZqRA0

- Uber Technologies Inc said it laid off a third of its marketing team on Monday, or about 400 people, as the ride-hailing company tries to cut costs and streamline its operations after its initial public offering in May. nyti.ms/319U63v

- Pfizer Inc agreed on Monday to combine its off-patent drugs division, which sells treatments like the cholesterol drug Lipitor, with the pharmaceutical company Mylan NV, creating a potential powerhouse in the increasingly challenging business of producing generic medicines. nyti.ms/312YeCc