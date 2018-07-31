PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leslie Moonves, the chief executive of CBS Corp, survived the board meeting on Monday as the board said it was "in the process of selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation." nyti.ms/2v18UDO

- The Trump administration is considering bypassing Congress to grant a $100 billion tax cut mainly to the wealthy, a legally tenuous maneuver that would cut capital gains taxation and fulfill a long-held ambition of many investors and conservatives. nyti.ms/2vmrAgt

- U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday his threat to shut down the federal government this fall if Congress does not deliver on Republican demands to crack down on immigration by enforcing security on the border with Mexico and building his long-promised wall. nyti.ms/2K9NbOB