PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 5

- Workers across the technology industry are forcing their employers to reconsider how their products are being used by the United States government. At Microsoft Corp, employees protested the company's contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Workers at Amazon pushed the firm to stop selling facial recognition services to law enforcement agencies. nyti.ms/2KB3Uzt

- The co-chairman and co-founder of HNA Group, Wang Jian died from an accidental fall in France, the company said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2KKBVN2