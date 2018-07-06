PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A trade war between the world's two largest economies officially began on Friday morning as the Trump administration followed through with its threat to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products, a significant escalation of a fight that could hurt companies and consumers in both the United States and China. nyti.ms/2J2eE4e

- Credit Suisse Group AG is paying $77 million to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges that it hired the relatives of influential Chinese officials in order to win business for the bank in the country. nyti.ms/2KRyEsc

- Boeing Co said that it planned to take over the commercial jet business of the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer SA, a move into smaller jetliners that mirrors a deal last fall by rival Airbus to join in a partnership with Bombardier. nyti.ms/2KMB2DM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)