PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two of the United States' largest utility companies, Duke Energy Corp and Dominion Energy Inc, announced on Sunday that they had cancelled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which would have carried natural gas across the Appalachian Trail, as delays and rising costs threatened the viability of the project. nyti.ms/2ZCWRek

- Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to acquire the food delivery start-up Postmates for $2.65 billion, said two people with knowledge of the deal, as the ride-hailing firm aims to grow its presence in on-demand food delivery while its core business struggles. nyti.ms/3gmQ27w

- U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the country over the weekend, downplaying the impact of the disease and saying that while the testing of tens of millions of Americans had identified many cases, "99 percent" of them were "totally harmless." nyti.ms/2C5q21I