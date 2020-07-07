PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, under pressure to reveal which companies received loans from a $660 billion program intended to keep small businesses afloat, on Monday released data showing that restaurants, medical offices and car dealerships ranked high among the top loan recipients. nyti.ms/3iCDoTJ

- Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Monday that they would temporarily stop processing Hong Kong government requests for user data as the companies reviewed a sweeping national security law that has chilled political expression in the city. nyti.ms/2VSkz5j

- Palantir Technologies Inc, a Silicon Valley data start-up, said on Monday that it had filed to go public, setting up one of the largest public listings of a technology start-up since Uber Technologies Inc made its debut last year. nyti.ms/2VSlmTP

- The Dakota Access Pipeline, an oil route from North Dakota to Illinois that has inspired intense protests and legal battles, must shut down pending an environmental review and be emptied of oil by Aug. 5, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled on Monday. nyti.ms/2AAZaGp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)