PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 8

- Deutsche Bank on Sunday began on what may be its last chance to reverse a decade of decline, announcing that it would cut a fifth of its work force and slash operations in New York and London. nyti.ms/2XsD1zq

- Starbucks Corp apologized to six police officers on Sunday after an employee in one of its stores in Arizona asked them to leave or move out of a customer's line of sight on July 4, an incident that triggered backlash on social media. nyti.ms/2JrRwyq

- In Florida, the political clout and incentives of the big utilities have discouraged homeowners from installing solar panels, making the Sunshine State trail 19 states, including Massachusetts and New Jersey, in the use of solar power. nyti.ms/2Jtebuc