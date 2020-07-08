PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook Inc's two top executives, met with civil rights groups on Tuesday in an attempt to mollify them over how the social network treats hate speech on its site, but they failed to win its critics over. nyti.ms/3iF3tkZ

- White House officials on Tuesday warned a federally administered retirement plan for railroad workers, U.S. Railroad Retirement Board, against investing in Chinese companies and said that additional sanctions could be on the way in return for China's role in spreading the coronavirus. nyti.ms/3gDPtGA

- In a $150 million settlement announced on Tuesday, the New York Department of Financial Services said Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, had engaged in suspicious transactions for years, even though Deutsche Bank AG deemed him a "high risk" client from the moment he became a customer in summer 2013. nyti.ms/38CfkvD

- Augmented reality headset start-up Magic Leap Inc said on Tuesday that it had hired Peggy Johnson, a top executive at Microsoft Corp, to be its chief executive, as the company shifts its focus from consumers to businesses. nyti.ms/38AqQI1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)