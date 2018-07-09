PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- John Stankey, a longtime AT&T Inc executive who now oversees HBO in his new role as chief executive of Warner Media, suggested at an HBO town hall meeting that the network would have to become more like a streaming giant to thrive in the new media landscape. nyti.ms/2L4n7Gc

- Xiaomi Corp, the Chinese smartphone maker, fell about 4 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong on Monday, in a slow start for the first of what may be a slew of Chinese technology companies selling shares to the public there in coming months. nyti.ms/2KYLnJs

- Two nonprofits are criticizing Amazon.com Inc for allowing its platforms to spread white supremacy and racism, identifying in a report how shoppers can buy onesies for babies stamped with alt-right images, Nazi-themed action figures and anti-Semitic books and music. nyti.ms/2J6w6EH