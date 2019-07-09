PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deutsche Bank AG began firing thousands of employees in Asia, Europe and the United States on Monday, moving quickly on at least one part of a strategy meant to arrest years of losses, scandal and decline. nyti.ms/30wf8sP

- Kohl's Corp said on Monday that it was now accepting Amazon.com Inc returns at its more than 1,100 stores after running a pilot program in 100 locations. nyti.ms/2XyYy9B

- The British authorities said on Monday that they intended to order British Airways to pay a fine of nearly $230 million for a data breach last year, the largest penalty against a company for privacy lapses under a new European data protection law. nyti.ms/2Jw487E (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)