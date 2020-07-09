PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apparel brand Brooks Brothers, the retailer known for dressing the great and good of the United States since 1818, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, buckling under the pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2O88yEz

- United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it could furlough as many as 36,000 workers, or nearly 40% of its staff, starting Oct. 1 if travel remained weak and if enough employees did not accept buyout and early retirement packages. nyti.ms/3fd2IxB

- Auditors handpicked by Facebook Inc to examine its policies said that the company had not done enough to protect people on the platform from discriminatory posts and ads and that its decisions to leave up U.S. President Donald Trump's inflammatory posts were "significant setbacks for civil rights." nyti.ms/2AIq4w7

- Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly resigned last week after an employee complained about an article he wrote nearly 33 years ago that said women should not serve in combat. nyti.ms/3fem7hs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)