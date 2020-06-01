PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Target Corp is temporarily closing or shortening the hours of about 200 stores in the United States as protests and looting spread across country in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. nyti.ms/3eDsvhA

- Less than a day later, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule which carried two NASA astronauts docked at the International Space Station, successfully completing the first leg of its journey. nyti.ms/3cluTIj

- China and its allies are using threats and pressure to get business to back Beijing's increasingly hard-line stance toward Hong Kong, leading companies to muzzle or intimidate workers who speak out in protest. nyti.ms/3eFhNHk