June 10, 2019 / 4:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Technologies Corp said on Sunday it planned to combine its aerospace business with Raytheon Co, uniting the two into a new manufacturing giant in the worlds of aerospace and military weapons and aircraft. nyti.ms/2WAfGjC

- Just days after breaking off merger talks with the French carmaker Renault SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has reached an agreement to source self-driving technology from a California start-up, Aurora Innovation. nyti.ms/2WwhGtm

- The acting budget chief for the White House has called for a two-year delay of part of a federal measure that is aimed at the Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. nyti.ms/2WzFfkI

- Alphabet Inc's Google made $4.7 billion from the news industry in 2018, according to a study to be released today by the News Media Alliance. nyti.ms/2WBt9rB

