PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 10

- Greg Glassman, the founder and chief executive of CrossFit, announced he would step down from his role. nyti.ms/3hbYVBT

- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said that "almost all" of its theaters in the United States and Britain would reopen next month. nyti.ms/3f6IBRd

- Twitter Inc and Square designated Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in America, as a company holiday. nyti.ms/2YmVkZ5

- Hearst Magazines named Samira Nasr as the next editor of the U.S. edition of Harper's Bazaar, the first time that a woman of color will hold the top job at the 153-year-old fashion publication. nyti.ms/3dQludx