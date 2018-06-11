PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- At the annual meeting of major Western powers in decades, President Trump criticized the tariffs imposed on American goods as "ridiculous and unacceptable" and vowed to put an end to being "like a piggy bank that everybody is robbing." nyti.ms/2JBYeAG

- K.K.R., the private equity giant, is near a deal to buy Envision Healthcare, months after the company put itself up for sale as controversy over its hospital billing practices mounted. nyti.ms/2LHVzpZ

- Craig Newmark, the Craigslist entrepreneur who arguably forced the newspaper industry to change its business model after his website put a dent in the lucrative classified ads business, is giving $20 million to the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. nyti.ms/2HFk3NZ