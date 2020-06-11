PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc said it was putting a one-year pause on letting the police use its facial recognition tool, in a major sign of the growing concerns that the technology may lead to unfair treatment of African-Americans. nyti.ms/2XR3Ocf

- Just Eat Takeaway, a European food delivery service, said it had agreed to buy Grubhub Inc for $7.3 billion. nyti.ms/3hglcyu

- PG&E Corp named a slate of new directors, a move it was forced to make by Governor Gavin Newsom of California as the company looks to resolve its bankruptcy. nyti.ms/2AXKTTU

- Condé Nast's Head of Video Matt Duckor has resigned after accusations of bias. nyti.ms/2AecVux (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)