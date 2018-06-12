PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow, suffered a heart attack on Monday evening and was at Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump said in a tweet. nyti.ms/2JEanoT

-In 454 pages that were made public by the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees, Facebook Inc provided information to more than 2,000 questions from lawmakers on topics including its policies on user data, privacy and security. nyti.ms/2y3ToLr

- Even after they ascended to top White House positions, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner continued to benefit from an extraordinary number of investment deals carried out by the companies they once ran, ethics filings released Monday evening showed. nyti.ms/2HHwB7s

- The Trump administration challenged a state university's longstanding rules against harassment, bullying and bias on Monday, saying that the rules discouraged students from expressing their views and left students open to the possibility of penalties for engaging in free speech. nyti.ms/2JLcdHW

- The Treasury Department imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia, escalating its response to Russian cyberwarfare as the administration continues to warn about Russia's potential to meddle in America's coming midterm elections. nyti.ms/2JFf81k