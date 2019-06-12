PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With the online restaurant delivery market growing ever more competitive, Amazon.com Inc is discontinuing the service it started four years ago as an alternative to popular apps such as Grubhub and Uber Technologies Inc's UberEats. Amazon Restaurants, which customers in nearly 200 cities in the United States use to order from local restaurants, will officially close on June 24. nyti.ms/2WFmooE

- Executives at T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp have pitched the merger of their companies as a way for the country to greatly expand its 5G network, a priority for President Trump. But the $26 billion hit a roadblock when a group of state attorneys general sued to block it. nyti.ms/2WGxMAv

- A congressional investigation into the power of big tech companies began on Tuesday with bipartisan concern from lawmakers that the government's lax oversight of the industry may be doing more harm than good. In its first hearing about the power held by Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc, lawmakers focused on the decline of the news industry. nyti.ms/2WAG5xQ

- Two weeks before talks between the United States and China broke down, Beijing quietly called one of its most formidable trade negotiators out of a pre-retirement posting. The negotiator, Yu Jianhua, a 28-year veteran of trade talks with American officials and at the World Trade Organization, returned to Beijing in mid-April from his position as China's ambassador to the United Nation's offices in Geneva. nyti.ms/2WBuCy8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)