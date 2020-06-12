PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS Inc , the National Basketball Association and the National Football League are expanding deals to supply Snap Inc's Snapchat with customized short-form content, underscoring the platform's renewed momentum. nyti.ms/3d1P12N

- Nestlé SA said it is considering selling most of its bottled water operations in the United States and Canada. nyti.ms/2MSVtya

- Facebook Inc said that Chris Cox, a former top executive, was returning to the company as chief product officer. nyti.ms/2zq3est

- European Union officials are preparing to bring antitrust charges against Amazon.com Inc for abusing its dominance in internet commerce to box out smaller rivals, according to people with knowledge of the case. nyti.ms/2MRw8ol (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)