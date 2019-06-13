PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A week after the collapse of a potential merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , the French automaker Renault SA is pressing to strengthen ties with Nissan Motor Co Ltd, its partner in a decades-old auto alliance, to stay competitive in the global car market, the company's chairman said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2WFTZKo

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, one of China's largest technology companies and the world's biggest supplier of networking equipment, accused U.S. carrier Verizon Communications Inc in a letter this spring of violating 238 of its patents. nyti.ms/2Wy4Qpn

- As tens of thousands of protesters returned to Hong Kong's streets on Wednesday to speak out against a proposed law that would allow extraditions to mainland China, one prominent voice has been largely silent: big business. nyti.ms/2WDtuVI

- A new battlefront has opened in the trade war between the United States and China: the $1.6 trillion American travel industry. Figures from the Commerce Department's National Travel and Tourism Office show a sharp decline in the number of tourists from China last year. nyti.ms/2WCLDD8