PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Holdings Corp announced an offer worth $65 billion for the bulk of 21st Century Fox's businesses on Wednesday, setting up a showdown with the Walt Disney Company for Rupert Murdoch's media empire. nyti.ms/2JNkrvF

- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled that two additional increases were on the way this year, as officials expressed confidence that the United States economy was strong enough for borrowing costs to rise without choking off economic growth. nyti.ms/2t6L3k9

-Apple Inc has long positioned the iPhone as a secure device that only its owner can open. That has led to battles with law enforcement officials who want to get information off them, including a well-publicized showdown with the F.B.I. in 2016 after Apple refused to help open the locked iPhone of a mass killer. nyti.ms/2JHynY1

- The Trump administration signaled that it would try to block any effort by Congress to interfere with its plan to throw a lifeline to Chinese technology company ZTE Corp that the United States government has penalized for violating sanctions. nyti.ms/2sVS3kT