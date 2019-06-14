PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A network of computers in China bombarded Telegram, a secure messaging app used by many of the Hong Kong protesters, with a huge volume of traffic that disrupted service. The app's founder, Pavel Durov, said the attack coincided with the Hong Kong protests, a phenomenon that Telegram had seen before. nyti.ms/2WEv0qO

- Explosions crippled two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday in what the United States called "unprovoked attacks" by Iran, raising alarms about immediate security and potential military conflict in a vital passageway for a third of the world's petroleum. nyti.ms/2WImTcR

- Italy's nationalist government is again balking at the European Union's demands to decrease its crippling debt. Almost daily, it seems, a new scheme is floated to scramble out of the deficit maze, as the country's leaders try to keep their populist spending plans. nyti.ms/2WAKrjz

- Saudi Arabia spent heavily to protect its oil production lines, but rapid changes in technology may mean ports and pipelines are increasingly exposed in the turbulent region. nyti.ms/2WHuDeN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)