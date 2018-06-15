FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 15, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York State attorney general's office filed a scathingly worded lawsuit on Thursday taking aim at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, accusing the charity and the Trump family of sweeping violations of campaign finance laws, self-dealing and illegal coordination with the presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2LT2qgd

- AT&T Inc announced it had completed its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc on Thursday, shortly after the Justice Department said it would not seek an injunction to stop the deal. nyti.ms/2HPcUee

- Facebook Inc is losing a top executive who was a confidant of its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. Elliot Schrage, a Facebook vice president, said on Thursday that he was leaving the social network, ending a decade in which he played a central role in the company's communications, marketing and public policy. nyti.ms/2LSYH2l

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.