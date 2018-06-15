PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York State attorney general's office filed a scathingly worded lawsuit on Thursday taking aim at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, accusing the charity and the Trump family of sweeping violations of campaign finance laws, self-dealing and illegal coordination with the presidential campaign. nyti.ms/2LT2qgd

- AT&T Inc announced it had completed its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc on Thursday, shortly after the Justice Department said it would not seek an injunction to stop the deal. nyti.ms/2HPcUee

- Facebook Inc is losing a top executive who was a confidant of its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, and chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg. Elliot Schrage, a Facebook vice president, said on Thursday that he was leaving the social network, ending a decade in which he played a central role in the company's communications, marketing and public policy. nyti.ms/2LSYH2l