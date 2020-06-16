PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Food and Drug Administration said that it was revoking emergency authorization of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat Covid-19 in hospitalized patients, saying that they are "unlikely to be effective" and could carry potential risks. nyti.ms/3d37KdZ

- Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc's chief executive, is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation into the market power of major tech companies alongside other chief executives, a lawyer for Amazon wrote to lawmakers. nyti.ms/2Y46qTU

- Two Voice of America directors resign after the recent congressional confirmation of conservative activist and filmmaker Michael Pack to be the head of the agency that oversees the government broadcast organization. nyti.ms/2B8oG5Q

- BP Plc said it expects to write down as much as $17.5 billion of its oil and gas holdings in its next quarterly report. nyti.ms/3e1i1c5

- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said that it would push back 2021 Oscars ceremony to April 25 from Feb 28, citing the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/37yrp4p (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)