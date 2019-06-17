PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Sunday that the company made a "mistake" in how it handled a cockpit warning light on the 737 Max. Muilenburg made the comments while addressing reporters on the eve of the Paris Air Show, one of the most important sales events for aircraft manufacturers around the world. nyti.ms/2INYDkn

- Food delivery has become a multibillion-euro business as the American ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc, the London-based delivery platform Deliveroo and ambitious rivals battle to capture markets and consumers. But competition has squeezed pay for couriers, prompting some to take advantage of the most desperate of job seekers. nyti.ms/2ILQixz

- India announced late Saturday that it would raise tariffs on 28 categories of imports from the United States, the latest escalation in what has been a slow-motion trade fight between the two countries. nyti.ms/2IKIg87 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)