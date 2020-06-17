PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said it would allow people in the United States to opt out of seeing social issue, electoral or political ads from candidates or political action committees in their Facebook or Instagram feeds. nyti.ms/2Ybc3A1

- PG&E Corp plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter in the 2018 Camp Fire case that was started by utility's transmission line, killing dozens and destroying the town of Paradise in California. nyti.ms/37Dodoj

- European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, said it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to determine if the terms that Apple Inc imposes on app developers violate competition rules. nyti.ms/2AL2nTH

- Scientists at the University of Oxford said that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and commonly available drug, reduced deaths in patients with severe Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. nyti.ms/3fAUnDt (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)