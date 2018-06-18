PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Boston Globe suspended its columnist Kevin Cullen for three months without pay on Friday after a review found fabricated details and inconsistencies in comments he made in radio interviews and at public appearances about the Boston Marathon bombings. nyti.ms/2K3dZo0

- "Incredibles 2" arrived to a jaw-dropping $180 million in ticket sales at North American theaters over the weekend — roughly 30 percent more than box-office analysts had predicted early last week — giving Pixar a confidence boost following the forced departure of its creative chief, John Lasseter, earlier this month. nyti.ms/2K21FUK

- A television show on AMC hosted by the comedian Chris Hardwick will not air as scheduled, the network said on Saturday, following allegations from an ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, that he had emotionally and sexually abused her. nyti.ms/2HX3bm4

- Mick Mulvaney, the White House budget director and acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has picked a deputy at the budget office, Kathy Kraninger, to succeed him at the consumer watchdog agency, a White House spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday. nyti.ms/2HY67Pe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)