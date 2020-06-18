PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Companies such as PepsiCo Inc, ConAgra Brands Inc , B&G Foods Inc and Mars Inc have rushed to respond to complaints about their brands that have been criticized for using racial stereotypes. nyti.ms/3fCNlhw

- Hertz Global Holdings Inc suspended its plan to sell up to $500 million in new shares after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) raised objections to the sale. nyti.ms/3fEyPWz

- Robert Lighthizer, the United States trade representative, defended the aggressive use of tariffs against China and said Europe could face levies if it did not agree to better trade terms. nyti.ms/2Cctg3i

- Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix Inc, and his wife, Patty Quillin, donated $120 million to the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College, the largest-ever individual gift to support scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. nyti.ms/3fzKhmn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)