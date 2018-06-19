PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump further escalated his trade fight with China on Monday, saying his administration was prepared to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and potentially even more if Beijing continues to fight back. nyti.ms/2I2iwBJ

- Google will invest $550 million in the Chinese online retailer JD.com, the two companies said on Monday. In return, JD.com will join the Google Shopping advertising platform, and will work with the Silicon Valley company on other e-commerce projects in Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States. nyti.ms/2K1m0pV

- German authorities arrested Rupert Stadler, the chief executive of Volkswagen's Audi luxury car division, as part of a probe into emissions test cheating. nyti.ms/2K1oyEv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)