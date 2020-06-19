PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc added a warning to a post from U.S. President Donald Trump about a racist baby, saying it contained manipulated media designed to mislead people. nyti.ms/3diZpmG

- Facebook Inc removed advertisements posted on its platform by the Trump campaign that prominently featured a symbol used by Nazis to classify political prisoners during World War II, saying the imagery violated company policy. nyti.ms/3diuF5c

- A California judge ordered PG&E Corp to pay a $3.5 million fine for causing the Camp Fire, the blaze that killed scores of people and destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018. nyti.ms/37Fe8as

- Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced she was withdrawing from consideration to be the running mate to former Vice President Joseph Biden on the Democratic ticket. nyti.ms/2NbkxRg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)