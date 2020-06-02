PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The outbreak of protests and riots during the weekend roiled retailers of all stripes, adding new stress to an industry that has already been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/3eJOMdV

- Hundreds of Facebook Inc employees, in rare public criticism on Monday of their own company, protested executives' decision not to do anything about inflammatory posts that President Trump had placed on its social media platform over the past week. nyti.ms/2AuQyk6

- German automaker, Volkswagen AG that admitted to a decade-long scheme to cheat on diesel emissions tests in the United States and elsewhere, could face a "staggering" volume of claims from local governments after a federal appeals court ruled on Monday that counties in Florida and in Utah could impose local pollution laws on the manufacturer. nyti.ms/3eDDQ1e