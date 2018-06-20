PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Electric, the last original member of the Dow Jones industrial average, was dropped from the blue-chip index late Tuesday and replaced by the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc drugstore chain. nyti.ms/2K3J3jY

- In an open letter posted to Microsoft Corp's internal message board on Tuesday, more than 100 employees protested the software maker's work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and asked the company to stop working with the agency, which has been separating migrant parents and their children at the border with Mexico. nyti.ms/2K2moVt

- Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp said Tuesday that they would sharply limit arrangements that give marketers and other businesses access to cellphone customers' location data, after disclosures that the information was used to track people without their consent. nyti.ms/2JZ0WjP

- Some Amazon shareholders are calling for the e-commerce giant to stop selling its facial recognition technology to the police. A group of 19 socially responsible investors, including firms like Sustainvest Asset Management and the Social Equity Group, are applying pressure to Amazon over privacy concerns that they have about the technology. nyti.ms/2JZ0TEF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)