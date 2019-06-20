PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is in the advanced stages of an investigation into Google's YouTube's handling of videos aimed at children. The investigation, which could result in fines against YouTube, comes after complaints by parents and consumer groups that the video giant had collected data of young users. nyti.ms/2FinjAA

- U.S. Federal authorities are investigating whether Deutsche Bank AG complied with laws meant to stop money laundering and other crimes. The investigation includes a review of Deutsche Bank's handling of so-called suspicious activity reports that its employees prepared about possibly problematic transactions, including some linked to President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. nyti.ms/2FmDQn2

- Boeing Co has "caused a global aviation crisis of trust," Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, said during a congressional hearing, in which lawmakers, pilots and airline officials expressed frustration even as the company makes progress in returning its 737 Max jet to service. nyti.ms/2FfQTXx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)