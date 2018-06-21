PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with Walt Disney Co, adding that it considered the revamped offer, now valued at $71.3 billion, to be "superior to the proposal" made by Comcast Corp last week. Disney's new bid is 35 percent higher than its earlier offer and about $6 billion more than Comcast's. nyti.ms/2I6QQM5

- Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday they had picked Atul Gawande, a Harvard surgeon, to lead their healthcare venture. Gawande said he was not stepping down from his current medical and other duties to take the job. nyti.ms/2K6J3zT

- In its first foray into children's programming, Apple Inc announced on Wednesday that it has ordered two shows — one live-action, the other animated — from Sesame Workshop, the maker of "Sesame Street". In addition, Apple has put a Sesame Workshop series centered on puppets into development. nyti.ms/2K4XcO5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)