June 22, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said in a ruling that internet retailers can be required to collect sales taxes even in states where they have no physical presence. nyti.ms/2K9CvQQ

- Intel Corp said on Thursday its Chief Executive Brian Krzanich would resign over a relationship with a subordinate. The chip company said it was recently informed that Krzanich had a "past consensual relationship" with an Intel employee. An investigation by internal and external counsel then found that he had violated a non-fraternization policy that applies to managers, the company said. nyti.ms/2Igiq9R

- Less than a month after ABC canceled the hit revival of "Roseanne" because of a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr, the network has decided to go forward with a spinoff that will not include her. ABC said that Barr would not receive any payment from the network for the series, which is tentatively titled "The Conners." nyti.ms/2IdGWsn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
