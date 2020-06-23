PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump on Monday temporarily suspended new work visas and barred hundreds of thousands of foreigners from seeking employment in the United States, part of a broad effort to limit the entry of immigrants into the country. nyti.ms/312up86

- Apple Inc said on Monday it would design the processors inside its new Mac computers, ditching Intel Corp , its partner of 15 years, and completing a years long effort to control the core components underpinning its main devices. nyti.ms/2Z2AQFk

- The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to avoid nine hand sanitizer products manufactured in Mexico because, it said, they may contain methanol, a substance that can be toxic if absorbed through the skin or ingested. nyti.ms/3hRZe5o

- The European Union pleaded with Chinese leaders at a summit meeting Monday to put more effort into lagging negotiations on an investment and trade deal, an issue that has increasingly vexed the 27-member bloc. nyti.ms/2V9oUk4 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)