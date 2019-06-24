PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa will most certainly win reappointment to the board, according to two people familiar with the matter. Saikawa is facing scrutiny from shareholders, former colleagues, the press and others about his own competence and probity. nyti.ms/2J1xxq4

- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey suffered the biggest defeat of his political career on Sunday as his candidate for Istanbul mayor conceded defeat in a repeat election. nyti.ms/2J7nlMT

- U.S. intelligence and military officers are working on additional clandestine plans to counter Iranian aggression in the Persian Gulf, pushed by the White House to develop new options that could help deter Tehran without escalating tensions into a full-out conventional war, according to current and former officials. nyti.ms/2J2jq3L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)